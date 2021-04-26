New Details and Concept Art For Major Jungle Cruise Refurbishment At Disney Parks

Disney announced that major changes were coming to the Jungle Cruise attraction at both Disneyland and Walt Dizney World. Parks fans new that that meant the removal of Trader Sam, a classic, yet problematic, element within the opening day attraction. We were left without any answers as to what would replace this specific portino of the ride. The Disney Parks Blog has shed some light as to what will become of the area where Sam once stood. The area will be set up as a gift ran by Sam himself. It will consist of lost and found items recovered from guests along the river of the Jungle Cruise.

According to the Disney Parks Blog. Word on the stream is that Alberta Falls, proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd., has entrusted her longtime friend, Trader Sam, to manage the new Lost & Found location. But, with Trader Sam being Trader Sam, there’s always an opportunity to make some extra money. After all, all the best rides end with a gift shop, right? Here is a look at Imagineering’s rendering of the new shop.

Work began about a month ago when Sam was removed from the end of the attraction as part of the retheming process at Walt Disney World. No timeline has been set as to when it will be completed at Walt Disney World but it should be before the celebration of their 50th anniversary in October. Disneyland in California will be reopening this Friday without the Jungle Cruise up and running, as it is going through the same overhaul.

Source Disney Parks Blog

