Casting Announced for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’ UK Tour

As UK theatres reopen, Disney is hoping that you’ll be their guest in this new revamped production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

It’s been well over a decade since Disney’s Beauty and the Beast musical graced the UK shores. After a delay due to the pandemic, Disney is ready to launch the UK Tour of their hit Tony Award-winning musical, and they have finally revealed the complete cast of the upcoming tour.

The complete cast of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Tackling the leading roles of Belle and the Beast (Prince Adam) will be Courtney Stapleton (Six the Musical – London) and Emmanuel Kojo (The Scottsboro Boys – London).





Joining them will be Tony Award-nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical) as Lumiere and Tom Senior (School of Rock – South Korean Tour) as the villainous Gaston.





Sam Bailey, winner of series 10 of the X-Factor, will take on the role of Miss Potts, and Nigel Richards (The Phantom of the Opera – London) will play Cogsworth.





Martin Ball (Mary Poppins – London) will play Belle’s father, Maurice, and Samantha Bingley (The Secret Garden) will play The Wardrobe, aka Madame de la Grande Bouche.





Emma Caffrey (Singin’ in the Rain – London) will play Babette the feather duster, and Louis Stokil (Mamma Mia – London) will play Gaston’s right-hand man, Le Fou.











It wouldn’t be Beauty and the Beast without the troublesome little teacup! Rotating the role of Chip will be Manasseh Mapira, Iesa Miller, Joshua Smith, Rojae Simpson, and Theo Querico.

Dame Angela Lansbury will once again lend her voice to the Beauty and the Beast franchise.

And finally, the original Miss Potts herself, Dame Angela Lansbury has recorded a new prologue for the UK Tour.

Along with casting news comes the confirmation that the production will have a new set design, a new tap sequence during the ‘Be Our Guest‘ number, and Belle will no longer wear an apron. The run time of the show has also been shortened for the tour. This was previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Tickets for the UK Tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast are available here.

Will you be purchasing tickets for the musical?

