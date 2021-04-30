Killian Scott Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series At Disney+

The cast of Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series just keeps growing.

According to Deadline, the latest name in negotiations to join the project is Killian Scott. An Irish actor, Killian Scott is most known for his lead toles on the shows Damnation and Dublin Murders. He also co-starred in the Liam Neeson-led action thriller The Commuter in 2018.

Should he sign on he’ll join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Talos respectively, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

While there are some reports that Ben-Adir will be playing the series’ primary antagonist, it’s not entirely clear who any of the new actors will be playing. Then again, even if we did know it might not make that much of a difference considering the series’ subject matter.

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, the show will create major trust issues..

Currently, there have been no other actors or characters from the MCU confirmed to appear, but we expect that to change since at Disney Investor Day last year Kevin Feige said, “Next to Civil War, Secret Invasion is arguably the biggest crossover comic event in the last 20 years.”

Stay tuned for more updates soon.

Source: Deadline

