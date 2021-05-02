American Idol ‘Disney Night’: Song List, Walt Disney World Inspiration, Secret Mentor, and More
As if the opening of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, was not enough Disney excitement for you, you’re in luck. Tonight’s episode of American Idol is the annual fan-favorite: Disney Night. The show will air live from coast to coast, airing form 5PM-7PM PDT, which is 8-10PM EDT, on ABC. The episode will also air the following day on Hulu, so check them out there too.
Here is the how the show will run tonight: first they will announce the results of the Comeback show, then, after the top 9 travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for a secret one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and some inspiration from the most magical place on earth. (Side note: WDW is the most magical place on earth, Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Fun Fact!)
After the one-on-one sessions, the season’s top 10 contestants, which will include the Comeback winner, will perform a classic Disney song to try and maintain their position on the show. At the end of the episode, the top 7 finalists will be revealed.
We have the list of songs that will be sung in tonight’s episode, they are:
- ”A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” (Cinderella)
- “Remember Me” (Coco)
- “Real Gone” (Cars)
- “When She Loved Me” (Toy Story 2)
- “Go the Distance” (Hercules)
- “Baby Mine” (Dumbo)
- “When You Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio)
- “Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)
- “You’ll Be In My Heart” (Tarzan)
- “Circle of Life” (The Lion King)
Make sure to tune in tonight, only on ABC.