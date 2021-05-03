Disney College Program to Return in June at Walt Disney World

With the reopening of Disneyland last weekend, there has been so much good coming from Disney lately. And we got more great news today that will affect so many more people. Disney has announced that the college program will be returning to Walt Disney World this June. The program ended last year when the Covid 19 pandemic shut down every park in the world and all of the students were sent back home.

Here is the statement from Disney today.

Along with much of the world, we’re encouraged by the progress made possible by rising vaccination rates and recently revised guidance around health and safety measures. And while we’re seeing some additional positive signs, we still have a ways to go to a full recovery. This summer we are opening more Disney hotels, sports and convention groups are returning and we are reintroducing some of our guest-favorite offerings.

As our industry and community continue to bounce back, we have welcomed back thousands of cast members to work and have also restarted our recruitment efforts amid a tight labor market at Walt Disney World. Both of these measures are important indicators toward fully reopening our businesses and getting more people back to work.

Right now, we are also ready to welcome back students and are excited to announce the relaunch of the Disney College Program this June. We are inviting participants whose program ended early or was suspended in 2020 to reapply and join us. Today, May 3, these participants will receive exclusive communication via email about this exciting opportunity.

Disney also stated that it will be easier students to apply for the program as they have simplified the process. They have modified some of the requirements for applicants as well. Even is a student has already graduated they can still apply for the program. Disney did that this does only pertain to Walt Disney World at this time but did have this to say about other programs.

We have also been thinking of other college and university students who may be eagerly awaiting their own Disney experience. Right now, we’re focused on bringing the Disney College Program back to Walt Disney World Resort and will have more to share about Disney International Programs, Disney Culinary Program, and those at Disneyland® Resort later.

As a parent of a former College program participant, I am so excited to hear that this program is coming back. The program taught my daughter so much and has given her the opportunity to make friends that will last her a lifetime . What do you think about the program returning?

