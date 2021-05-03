How Doctor Strange Was Going To Appear In ‘WandaVision’

Before we got WandaVision back in January, there were numerus reports that Doctor Strange was going to appear in the series. Unfortunately, we never got to see him but the fact he was supposed to appear remains true.

READ: Marvel Studios Montage Features a First Look of ‘Eternals’ and Official Title Reveals For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘The Marvels’ and More

Speaking to Rolling Stone Magazine, Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige explained that his appearance would have “taken away” from Scarlett Witch’s story. However, the commercials in the series were Doctor Strange’s way of trying to communicate directly to Wanda.

This, of course, resulted in re-writes for the series.

Kevin Feige said to Rolling Stone: “Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Doctor Strange. But It would have taken away from Wanda. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie – here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.”

Secrets of WandaVision appears in the May 2021 print-edition of Rolling Stone.

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

The series is currently streaming on Disney+.

Source: Rolling Stone via MovieWeb

Related