Marvel Studios Montage Features a First Look of ‘Eternals’ and Official Title Reveals For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘The Marvels’ and More

Marvel Studios celebrates the movies with a special look at the upcoming feature films in Phase 4 of the MCU. The video is beautifully narrated by the great late Stan Lee. Who shares a nice line of passage. “The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.”

In the video we get glimpses of what’s to come from Marvel Studios including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We also get our first look at Eternals, directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao.

The video also features title cards for further films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fantastic Four, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with its new 2023 release date.

Furthermore, we get brand new title reveals for both the Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels.

Black Panther 2 has a new title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It arrives in theaters July 8, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2 looks to have become more of a team movie, as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel join Carol Danvers, and the new title is The Marvels. It is scheduled for a November 11, 2022 release date.

There is a lot to see here so take a look at the video below:

