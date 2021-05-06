The Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Breaks Records At Hulu

According to Deadline, the latest season premiere of Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale has become the streamer’s most-watched piece of original content ever. This, after just one week on the platform.

Using the metrics offered by the third party application SambaTV, the outlet was able to conclude that most people watched at least the first five minutes of the series than they had previously watched of other popular pieces of content such as The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Happiest Season. As of last year, the latter held the crown for the streamer’s most-watched piece of original content after beating previous records held by both Run and Palm Springs respectively.

SambaTV estimated that at least 416,600 people tuned in to see what happened on the fourth season of the popular series. An exact number has yet to be determined.

The bump in viewership might have something to do with the fact that the Hulu dropped the first 3 episodes a few hours earlier last week, surprising fans. Additional episodes will drop weekly.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s infamous novel of the same name The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in a totalitarian future where fertile women are forced to bear children against their will as slaves. In addition to being the first show on a streaming service to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series, it’s garnered a slew of other awards for the performances of its actors, including Elisabeth Moss.

Source: Deadline

