Ethan Hawke Spotted on The Set of Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight is already in production, and though we haven’t seen a peek at star Oscar Isaac, we now have a first glimpse at his co-star Ethan Hawke. The Academy Award nominee was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming series.

The photos come from Reporter Budapest, as he was able to snap some photos of the actor casually walking through the set.

Ethan Hawke in costume on set of Marvel’s Moon Knight in Szentendre, Hungary (c) Budapest Reporter

It is currently unknown who Hawke is playing in the series, though, we do know he will be the main antagonist. The site describes his look: One of our contacts was lucky enough to spot Ethan Hawke on set, dressed in a brown tweed suit/blazer with a walking cane in his hand (the cane is not visible on the picture). The actor was channeling his “mad scientist” look with his long, greyish let out hair which got us thinking – who could be the four-time Academy nominee actor playing in the show?

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector (Isaac) a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight. May Calamawy (Ramy) also stars in an unknown role.

Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) lead the writing team of the six-episode series, which includes Beau DeMayo (The Witcher), and is leading the series as showrunner on Moon Knight. Justin Benson (The Twilight Zone), Mohamed Diab (Clash), and Aaron Moorehead (Synchronic) are directing. Moon Knight is expected to hit Disney+ in 2022.

