Ethan Hawke Spotted on The Set of Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’
Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight is already in production, and though we haven’t seen a peek at star Oscar Isaac, we now have a first glimpse at his co-star Ethan Hawke. The Academy Award nominee was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming series.
The photos come from Reporter Budapest, as he was able to snap some photos of the actor casually walking through the set.
Moon Knight follows Marc Spector (Isaac) a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight. May Calamawy (Ramy) also stars in an unknown role.
Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) lead the writing team of the six-episode series, which includes Beau DeMayo (The Witcher), and is leading the series as showrunner on Moon Knight. Justin Benson (The Twilight Zone), Mohamed Diab (Clash), and Aaron Moorehead (Synchronic) are directing. Moon Knight is expected to hit Disney+ in 2022.