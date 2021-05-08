Cinematograoher Baz Idoine Joins ‘Thor 4’

It appears that Thor: Love and Thunder has found its cinematographer.



Emmy award-winning cinematographer Barry “Baz” Idoine recently confirmed his involvement with the project in an interview with New Zealand news outlet Kea. He said,



“I can’t talk much about them, but I’m working in Australia at the moment on Thor: Love and Thunder which I’ll be working on until the end of 2021. Then, I’ll just see what happens. Personally, my wife and I are hoping to move back to New Zealand next year.”



While this is his first gig within the MCU, Idoine’s involvement comes as no surprise considering that he previously worked on Rogue One and episodes of The Mandalorian. Considering that it’s reported Taika Waititi will be using the motion capture technology The Volume for Thor: Love and Thunder, this addition makes sense.



Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released in just under a year on May 6, 2022. While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder.



Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe are currently set to star in the film. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg, with Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy appearing in cameos.

Related