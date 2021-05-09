Disney Has Begun an Emmy Campaign Push For ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

We are still over four months away from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, but that hasn’t stopped The Walt Disney Company from beginning a campaign push for their three biggest Disney+ shows.

Lucasfilm has released a For Your Consideration poster for the second season of The Mandalorian. They are campaigning series star Pedro Pascal for Lead Actor, while Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison are being pushed for Supporting Actor. In a move that could surprise some, former Star Wars actress Gina Carano is being considered for Supporting Actress. Carano was fired from future Star Wars projects for her social media nonsense, which we won’t get into here.

Finally, the series will push for its many guest stars for Guest Actor. The list includes Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Bill Burr, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Richard Ayoade, Omid Abtahi, Michael Biehn, Diane Lee Insosanto, Simon Kassianides, John Leguizamo, Timothy Olyphant, Misty Rosas, Katee Sackhoff, Horatio Sanz, Amy Sedaris, Mercedes Varnado, and Titus Welliver.

Over at Marvel Studios, they are campaigning both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. WandaVision is being campaigned for Best Limited Series, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is pushing for Best Drama.





All episodes of both seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are streaming now on Disney+. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 19, 2021, and nominations will be announced on July 13, 2021.

