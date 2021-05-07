Meet a Young Estella in a New Special Look at ‘Cruella’

We are three weeks away from finally seeing Disney’s new live-action villain retelling in Cruella. Today, the studio released a brand new look at the film, showing us Cruella during her younger years, long before the classic Disney villain she becomes.

The studio also released a second batch of character posters that feature Cruella, the Baroness, Anita, Horace, and Jasper.











Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Below is the official synopsis from Disney.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!) as the Baron, and Killing Eve star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Experience the Cruella in theaters on Friday, May 28; also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee.

