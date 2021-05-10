Tina Fey To Appear In Upcoming Steve Martin & Martin Short Hulu Project ‘Only Murders in the Building’

It appears Steve Martin and Martin Short are not the only comedy legends that will appear in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. 30 Rock creator and SNL alum Tina Fey let it slip that she recently filmed a guest spot for an upcoming Steve Martin/Martin Short project.

Fey made the comments on an episode of the Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett podcast Smartless released earlier today. The comedy writer/actress was commenting on the early morning pick up time for the upcoming project. While she did not mention Only Murders in the Building by name, she said it was for an upcoming Steve Martin and Martin Short project. Seeing as Only Murders in the Building completed filming last month, this appears to be the project Tina Fey will be appearing on.

Only Murders in the Building will stream on Hulu later this year, no specific date has been announced. The series will feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan, with a recurring guest role from Nathan Lane. We can now add Tina Fey to the list of guest performers joining this project.

