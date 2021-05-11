Disney Releases New Featurette For ‘Launchpad’ Shorts

Disney's "LAUNCHPAD" Filmmakers Seated, l. to r.: Aqsa Altaf ("American Eid"); Anne Marie Pace ("Growing Fangs"); Jessica Mendez Siqeiros ("The Last of the Chupacabras"); Stefanie Abel Horowitz ("Let's Be Tigers"). Standing, l. to r.: Moxie Peng ("The Little Prince(ss)"); Hao Zheng ("Dinner is Served"). Photo by Derek Lee. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has released “Embrace Yourself,” a featurette for Disney’s inaugural season of Launchpad a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. The goal of Disney’s Launchpad is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Inspired by life’s journey, these first six short films for Disney+ are based on the theme, “Discover.” All six short films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28.

Disney’s Launchpad Season One short films:

American Eid, Written and Directed byAqsa Altaf.

Dinner is Served, Directed byHao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng.

Growing Fangs, Written and Directedby Ann Marie Pace.

Let’s Be Tigers, Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

The Last of the Chupacabra’s, ”Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

The Little Prince(ss), ”Written and Directed by Moxie Peng.

Submissions for Season Two of Disney’s Launchpad, which is based around the theme of “Connection” and includes a writer’s track, will be accepted beginning today through June 11. https://launchpad.disney.com/

Cameras and lenses for Season One of Disney’s Launchpad were supplied by Panavision, a leading global provider of technical and creative solutions for the motion-picture industry. “Panavision and Disney share a commitment to empowering storytellers from a diverse cross-section of communities,” says Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder.

