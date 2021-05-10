Florence + The Machine to Perform New Original Song “Call Me Cruella” in Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live-action film Cruella. “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. Experience the film in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28. You can check out the sneak peek below:

Florence released a statement on her excitement on the collaboration with Disney:

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for ‘Cruella’ is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.” Florence

Cruella composer Nicholas Britell (Moonlight) also shared a statement on his excitemnt, and getting the opportunity to work with Florence:

“I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.” Nicholas Britell

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Below is the official synopsis from Disney.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!) as the Baron, and Killing Eve star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Experience the Cruella in theaters on Friday, May 28; also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee.

