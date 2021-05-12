Emily Blunt Denies Rumors Of Being In ‘Fantastic Four’

For the past couple years, Fantastic Four has had a bad reputation under 20th Century Fox’s banner. However, since the deal between Disney and Fox, The Fantastic Four will now premiere under Marvel Studios, with Spider-Man director Jon Watts at the helm.

Multiple fan casts have been circling the web, including John Krasinski for Reed Richards and Emily Blunt for Sue Storm. While they had talks with Marvel Studios in the past, we still don’t know what projects they were being met for.

Blunt got with Howard Stern and explained how she was never approached for Fantastic Four and how she isn’t a big fan of the superhero genre. She was originally going to play Natasha aka Black Widow in Iron Man 2; however, she had to step down to work on another project.

“I was contracted to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’ I didn’t want to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels. I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me. The films that I do… I care very deeply, very, very much, about the choices I make. That’s all I have, the choices that I make.”

When asked if superhero movies are beneath her, she responded, “It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love ‘Iron Man’ and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with ‘Iron Man.’ I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated — it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play [a superhero]. It would just have to be something so cool and a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

It’s unfortunate, obviously, however, we’re keeping our hopes up. If she was interested in the MCU back then, who’s to say she wouldn’t accept the role if it was offered to her?

As of now, there are no further details have been on the Fantastic Four reboot. All we know so far is that Jon Watts will be directing. The film is expected sometime in 2023.

Source: Howard Stern via TheWrap

