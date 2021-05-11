Ewan McGregor Keeps Mum About ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last night, while appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new Netflix series Halston, Ewan McGregor struggled to play coy about the highly anticipated Star Wars prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As Kimmel playfully tried to get him to accidentally spill some new details about the show McGregor tried his best to change the subject. For instance, when Kimmel asked, “If [his] dressing room was bigger than Darth Vader,” McGregor first said that he hadn’t been in his dressing room, before switching up and saying, “He also might not be in the show.”

Hold on, we’ve been told that he’s in the show. That was already announced,” Kimmel responded before asking McGregor whether or not the studio tells him what’s announced. McGregor then jokingly responded, “I just get words to say. I don’t know.”

The interview wasn’t all a playful tease though, as before it ended McGregor confirmed that the series is still currently in production and that he actually shot a scene with “someone special in [his] life,” on May 4th a.k.a Star Wars day. When Kimmel asked if the person was related to him, he added, “No…not necessarily.”

McGregor also hinted that the costume – and the character as a whole – would look a bit different than when fans last saw him.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope plot details are currently being kept close to the vest. One thing is certain though. As Jimmy Kimmel affirmed, and after being promised by Kathleen Kennedy at Disney Investor Day this past December, the series will feature “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to reprising his role as the titular Jedi for the series, Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

The remaining cast consists of Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

You can check out the entire interview below:

