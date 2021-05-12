First Photo of Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter in ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Released

Entertainment Weekly has released the first look at two new characters in Disney+’s upcoming The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Barry (Zachary Quinto) and Randall (Billy Porter) in ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.’

These two new characters- Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins- will be voiced by Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter. They are a mixed-race, same-sex couple as well as adoptive parents to Keke Palmer’s character, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

This series is a revival of the popular Disney Channel series that aired from 2001 to 2005. Several characters from the original show are returning including the heroine Penny Proud, voiced again by Kyla Pratt, in addition to the rest of the Proud family: Oscar (Tommy Davidson), Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), and Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton).

The character of Penny’s best friend Michael Collins will be returning as well, albeit voiced by EJ Johnson, replacing original voice actor Phil LaMarr.

The series will pick up where the original left off and is expected to release exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. In the meantime, the original run of The Proud Family is available to stream on Disney+.

