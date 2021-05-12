Star Wars Celebration 2022 Arriving Early

7 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Today, StarWars.com announced that Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be returning to Anaheim earlier than expected. The event, which was scheduled for August 18-21, 2022, will now avoid its event away from Disney’s D23 Expo to May 26-29, 2022.

Read: Ewan McGregor Keeps Mum About 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

The event will be the first time we could see some first looks and announcements for upcoming projects which include Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue Squadron, The Acolyte, Taika Waititi’s, and Kevin Feige’s Star Wars projects. New attractions and meet-and-greets for the worldwide Disney parks and resorts and so much more.

Current ticket holders that wish to keep their existing tickets will have their order automatically transferred to the new event dates and will receive a new confirmation email in the coming months. If fans want to keep their tickets, no further action is required on their part.

If a ticket holder wishes to request a refund for their 2022 ticket order, they can do so by visiting StarWarsCelebration.com. Ticket refund requests must be submitted before June 11, 2021. All ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to submit a refund request if they choose to do so.

