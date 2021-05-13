‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Feature Foreign Mercenaries

Last week, Marvel Studios made the announcement that the upcoming Black Panther sequel would be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With project in pre-production, we are starting to see some updates. Now, thanks to a new casting grid, we will see some new characters introduced to this already vast world.

POC Culture was able to get their hands on a character grid and have reported that Marvel Studios is currently searching for actors to portray foreign mercenaries and diplomats for the upcoming sequel. The report indicates that the studio is casting for males and females, 40-60, to play a French and Dutch diplomat and males and females, 20-40, to play French and Dutch mercenaries. No additional details on the characters were given and it is unknown if they are original Marvel comics characters or brand new characters specifically for the film.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Sheen are all set to return. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta will play an unknown villain. Additional casting is ongoing, with production set to begin in July and shoot through December in Atlanta, Georgia. Ryan Coogler will return to direct off a script he has written.

The studio has not revealed it’s plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role. So, someone will have to take up the mantle of Black Panther.

Released in 2018, the first Black Panther was a critical and financial hit grossing $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion globally overall. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it ultimately lost to Green Book). The film did take home awards for Best Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

