‘Jungle Cruise’ Will Hit Theaters and Disney+ With Premier Access

Like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella, Disney will next move Jungle Cruise to Disney+ with Premier Access, while maintaining a theatrical release. Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of Jungle Cruise, took to social media today to break the exciting news.

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

The film also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) is set to direct the film, with Flavio Labiano (Non-Stop) as cinematographer, The Jungle Book VFX supervisor will also oversee VFX on Jungle Cruise.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

