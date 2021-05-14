Stephen Schwartz Provides ‘Disenchanted’ Update; Idina Menzel to Receive Solo Number

It looks as if Idina Menzel will have her own song in Disenchanted!

Stephen Schwartz, the lyricist for both Enchanted and the upcoming sequel, has given an update on the film via his fan newsletter The Schwartz Scene. He noted that everybody working on the film is in a different location, due to COVID. Schwartz and composer Alan Menken have been working on the music together in Menken’s Westchester Country studio.

“There are seven songs plus reprises, which is more songs than the original. We wrote a song for Idina’s character in the first movie, and then they didn’t have her do it. But in Disenchanted she has one big number and part of another one.” Stephen Schwartz

Schwartz went on to say that the musical development of Disenchanted look slightly different from the original film as these “song choices came much more out of our collaboration with Adam Shankman, the director, and Brigitte Hales, the (current) screenwriter.”

Last month, we exclusively revealed the plot of the film which will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale. However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

We also revealed that the Seven Dwarfs will be appearing in the film, and will be part of a major musical number.

Disenchanted will see the return of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey (who will be making his singing debut), Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also be joining the cast. The film is currently filming in Ireland.

Related