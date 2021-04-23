Exclusive: New Story Details for ‘Disenchanted’; Seven Dwarfs Will Appear

The DisInsider has learned some exclusive information regarding the upcoming film Disenchanted, starring Amy Adams. We now know the premise, newly revealed characters, and more for this sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

The film will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale. However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

Returning characters from the original film include Giselle, Robert, Prince Edward, and Nancy Tremaine played by the already confirmed Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, respectively.

Though Morgan will also be returning, it seems that she will be played by a new actress for this film as Rachel Covey is now too old to play the character. The chipmunk Pip will return as well, though it is unclear who will voice the character this time around (director Kevin Lima and Jeff Bennett shared the role in the original).

We have also learned that Snow White’s seven dwarfs- Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, Bashful, and Doc- will play a pivotal role in the film including a musical number.

Filming will take place this summer in Ireland, with production scheduled to wrap in August. It will release exclusively on Disney+, likely sometime in 2022.

The original Enchanted follows an archetypal Disney princess character, Giselle, as she steps out of her animated world into the rough live-action world of New York City. Starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, this film was a huge hit upon its release, grossing more than $340 million worldwide.

