Walt Disney World Relaxing Some Face Mask Rules – Still Required In Lines, Rides, Shows, Dining, and Transportation

Following a barrage of changes to public health guidelines over the past two days, Disney has made a significant change at Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Starting Saturday, May 15th, the park’s rules regarding facial covering (masks) will change slightly. Guests may now remove face masks if they are outdoors, walking between rides/shows/dining. Masks are still required when guests are in line for rides, in line for dining, or in line for show, they are still required for all guests when riding rides, and are still required for all guests when they are indoor.

This rule change only applies to a small percentage of time within the Walt Disney World resort, but it signifies a big change and will only be the beginning of a series of pandemic related safety guidelines being relaxed. Walt Disney World joined Universal Orlando who made similar adjustments to their policy earlier in the day. These changes were spurred by a new set of recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxing rules for vaccinated persons.

There has been no announcement made regarding Disneyland’s mask policy. The California theme park is governed by stricter public health measures and will likely be reviewed next month.

