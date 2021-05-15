Disney’s Star+ Streaming Service Launch Date Delayed to August 2021

Back in December, Disney announced Star+ as a standalone streaming service, unlike other countries like Canada, Australia and the UK where it’s included as a sixth brand on Disney+. Now we have an update on this brand-new streaming service.

Originally planned to launch on June 2021, now Star+ will be launching on August 31, 2021. This was accidentally published by Disney’s Official Site in Latin America Yesterday, and it was confirmed later during Disney’s Earnings Call.









“Star+ is a standalone streaming service for general entertainment and sports that will be launching on August 31, 2021 on most of the countries in Latin America, as a complementary, but still separate streaming service for Disney+.”

The official site also gave us more information on the content that will be available for Latin America through Star+, as it’s expected to include more than 2000 original and licensed titles on its first year.

“We can find tv shows and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, ABC Signature, Touchstone, STAR Original Productions, National Geographic and more”

2oth Century Studios’ movies like Deadpool 2, The Devil Wears Prada, The Sixth Sense, Jojo Rabbit and all the Hulu Originals like Love, Victor, Helstrom and M.O.D.O.K. will be available on this streaming service. There will also be more Star+ Originals from other countries like Spain and Mexico.

If it’s not enough, as Disney’s Sports Portfolio in this region is rich enough, Star+ will also be offering access to events from the ESPN channels in Latin America, and more than 500 live events per month, all included in your subscription.

We talked about how much content this service will have, but let’s talk about the price. This service is expected to cost 7.50 USD as a standalone serive, but there’s also an interesting bundle with Disney+ that will cost only 8.99 USD.

Star+ will launch on August 31, on most countries of Latin America and Brasil, and it’s currently expected to start its promotion on social media.

