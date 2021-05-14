Every Show Returning To ABC For The 2021-2022 Season

Shortly after this morning’s announcement that the critically acclaimed single-camera series Black-ish would be coming back for an eighth and final season in the fall, ABC confirmed which other series would moving forward at the network.

Here is the complete list of what’s been renewed (so far):



The Conners:

THE CONNERS – ABC’s “The Conners” stars Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner, Jayden Rey as Mary, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, Ames McNamara as Mark, and Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner. (ABC/Robert Trachtenberg)



In one of the least surprising renewals on this list, everyone’s favorite working-class family will continue to laugh, cry, and fight for yet another season of the popular Roseanne spinoff The Conners.



John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson will return.

The Goldbergs:

Even with the death of beloved series regular (and Oscar-nominated actor) George Segal, the hit sitcom will be back in the fall for its ninth season. Created by actor and writer Adam F. Goldberg, the series humorously recreates the events and experiences of his family during the 1980s.



There’s no word on how the series will proceed without Segal; however, the rest of the cast – Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner and Jeff Garlin – will return.



Home Economics:

Home Economics, an obvious attempt at a replacement for Modern Family – is ABC’s only freshman series getting a second season this fall. Based on the life and experiences of writer and producer Michael Colton, the series examines the relationship between three siblings with varying lifestyles.



Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata star.



A Million Little Things:

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS – ABC’s “A Million Little Things” stars Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville. (ABC/Robert Trachtenberg)

With steady ratings since its debut in 2018, it doesn’t appear that A Million Little Things is going anywhere anytime soon either as it will return for a fourth season this fall. Arguably ABC’s very own This Is Us, the series revolves around a suicide that brings a small group of friends closer and helps them realize that they all need to start living their lives to the fullest.



David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene star.



The Rookie:

Only at ABC has Nathan Fillion ever found success on a TV series. That success will continue as his latest show The Rookie enters its fourth season this fall. As the title suggests, the hourlong drama follows Fillion as he plays a relatively new cop at Los Angeles’ Police Department. However, in his mid-40s, he’s also the department’s oldest rookie.



Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter co-star.

As expected though, with the announcement of renewals also comes the sad news of cancellations.



The following shows will not be returning to the network in the fall:



American Housewife:

After five seasons, Katy Mixon’s single camera comedy will surprisingly not be coming back. Diedrich Bader and Ali Wong co-starred.



Call Your Mother:



Kyra Sedgwick’s return to the small screen was the network’s only other freshman comedy series this year.

For Life:



After a promising first season, the hourlong drama based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr. (and produced by 50 Cent) has been axed by the network. However, it is reportedly being shopped around to other studios.



Mixed-ish:



In reporting the renewal of Black-ish for a final season, we mentioned that we did not know the status of its prequel spinoff. We can now confirm that it will not be back for another season at the network.



Rebel:



ABC’s final freshman series of the season – and Katey Sagal’s return to the small screen – Rebel, based on the life of Erin Brockovich, also failed to gain enough traction to warrant a second season.

Now, this list can always change in the future, but be sure to follow @TheDisInsider for any future updates!

Sources: Deadline, THR

Related