New ‘Black Widow’ Exclusive Clip Released

Marvel Studios has dropped a new exclusive clip from their upcoming new release, Black Widow, which debuted during tonight’s 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The scene shows Florence Pugh’ Yelena and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha in a heavy car chase.

Take a look down below and catch the film on Disney+ Premiere Access and in theaters July 9, 2021.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

