‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Begins Casting in the UK

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania will be the third standalone outing for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, and with production set to begin in the UK this July, casting is underway.

Since filming is just around the corner, it’s no surprise to see that casting calls have started to go out for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Backstage, an online casting directory used by filmmakers and actors has added the upcoming Marvel flick to its list of UK productions currently casting.

Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018).

Since Backstage is only open to paying subscribers, I’m unable to access the site to see which roles Marvel is casting. But if you are a Backstage member or are looking to become one, you can find a link to the list of UK productions here.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It will be directed by Peyton Reed and will be released on February 17th 2023.

