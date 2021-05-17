A Midnight Sons Project Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel

Over the past 13 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an ever-expanding organism. With the addition of Disney+ over the last few years – and all of the world’s small screen stories – it shows no sign of slowing down. This year alone heroes like Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, and the Eternals will finally arrive within the MCU and, while that may seem like a lot, it appears that Marvel is still only scratching the surface.

Last week, we published a piece about the possibility of Ghost Rider having a cameo in the forthcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That was according to our friends over at The Hashtag Show. While the report remains unconfirmed, the site now also claims that Marvel has more than just a cameo planned for the character. In a more recent article, it is said that a Midnight Sons project is rumored to be in the early stages of development at the studio.

For those unfamiliar with the team, or Ghost Rider’s association with it, the Midnight Sons are a group of heroes with mostly supernatural powers. Think of them as a version of the Avengers that deal with more mystical threats. With most of the antagonists in the MCU being rooted in either science, tech, the cosmos, or a nasty combination of all three, it was only inevitable that the world would branch out in that direction. In case you missed WandaVision, that’s exactly where things are headed.

As you might have guessed by now, Ghost Rider is one of the team’s most notable members. However, over the years Doctor Strange, Wong, Moon Knight, Blade, and even Morbius have filled out the roster. With all three of the latter definitely on the way, it seems like a no-brainer to have them cross paths at some point. The Punisher, Iron Fist, Man-Thing, Doctor Voodoo, and Elsa Bloodstone have also served as Sons too.

Led by Strange in the comics, the team has gone on to fight against the fallen angel Lilith, the demon Switchblade, and even (every YouTuber’s favorite clickbait villain) Mephisto.

While it’s still unconfirmed and way too early to know any plot details, the site says that the studio wants to have the character Blackout serve as the primary antagonist against for the team – whoever it might be made up of. Mephisto’s presence will also be teased and hinted at throughout the film.

Fans will recognize Blackout as one of Ghost Rider’s earliest villains so, should the news be true, it only supports the idea of his imminent arrival in the MCU.

Once again, none of this is confirmed; however, as well as know, anything is possible.

What do you think about the Midnight Sons possibly coming to the MCU?

Source: The Hashtag Show

Related