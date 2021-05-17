Disney Channel Renews ‘The Owl House’ For a Third Season

Disney Channel has already given the green light on a third season of their hit animated series The Owl House. The news comes a little under a month before the shows season two premier on Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM EDT/PDT.

According to Deadline, Season three will be comprised of three 44-minute specials. New Season 2 episodes will debut every Saturday through August 14 on Disney Channel and will also be available the same day on DisneyNow.

In 4Q20, The Owl House was a top-five cable animated series with kids and girls 6-11, and the series has amassed over 58 million views on Disney Channel YouTube since its launch in January 2020.

The series follows self-assured teenage girl Luz, who discovers a portal to another realm where humans are not well-liked. Luz partners with a rebellious witch named Eda and her diminutive demon sidekick, King, who was indeed once a king and is searching for a way to restore his titles and glory. Despite not possessing any magical abilities of her own, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice and learning the ways of magic.

Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) stars as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney’s Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity and Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.

The season two guest voice cast includes Peter Gallagher, Felicia Day, Harvey Guillén, Nik Dodani, Alex Lawther and Debra Wilson.

