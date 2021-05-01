Production Update for DCOM ‘Under Wraps’

We have received a production update for the remake of Under Wraps.

This upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, a remake of the 1997 DCOM of the same name, is currently in the midst of filming. The three lead stars of the film- Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle), Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma)- discussed the film in a brand new look published on the official Disney Channel YouTube channel. Also featured in this first look was Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) and director/co-writer Alex Zamm.

Production for Under Wraps began in November, and will be premiering on Disney Channel this October, just in time for Halloween. We exclusively announced this film was in development last October, making this film’s turnaround less than a year long.

The film is helmed by director Alex Zamm, who also co-wrote the screenplay with William Robertson. Zamm and Robertson have updated this screenplay from the original by Don Rhymer.

The updated synopsis is as follows:

“The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright). However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.“

