Disney Unveils New Brand Geared To Underrepresented Creatives

Monday, Disney unveiled a new content brand meant to showcase work from underrepresented creatives, including creators of color. It’s called Onyx Collective, and most titles that fall under its umbrella will arrive on Hulu. Disney has clarified that some of its other platforms will feature content from the brand too.

Freeform President Tara Duncan will head the company’s diverse new initiative.

According to THR, Questlove’s directorial debut Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will have the honor of being Onyx Collective’s first internationally distributed title.

The Oprah-produced adaptation of the New York Times Magazine‘s “1619 Project” will also be released on the new brand.

In a statement released to the public, Chair of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television Dana Walden said:

“Our industry is immeasurably enriched by the incredible talents of emerging and established creators of color. Launching Onyx Collective allows us to be the best partners to those creators, providing them with the support they need to do their best work…Tara Duncan is a gifted executive with fantastic instincts. With her leading this talented team, we have the opportunity to tell transformative stories that authentically represent our audience and are essential to our success.”

Duncan, who will also maintain her duties at Freeform, also expressed her excitement in a statement. She said, “We’re building a home where creators of color are inspired, empowered and have unparalleled access to reach audiences around the world.”

Source: THR

