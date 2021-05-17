Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin Docuseries Coming To Hulu

MIAMI, FL - JULY 07: Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

According to Deadline, a new six-part series detail Paul McCartney’s musical history is headed to Hulu.

The announcement comes on the same day that one of his most popular albums, Ram, turns 50.

The series, titled McCartney 3, 2, 1, will follow McCartney and Rubin as they sit down to discuss both his history as a Beatle, his work with the rock band Wings, and the solo career he’s had ever since.

In a rare career that’s spanned more than six decades, McCartney has been knighted by the Queen, received 18 Grammy’s, and still continues to top the charts. In its first his first album debuted at #1 in both the U.K and U.S.

Often considered one of the most influential producers of all time, Rubin is one of the co-founders of Def Jam Recordings. He’s worked with everyone from The Beastie Boys to Lady Gaga.

McCartney and Rubin will also produce the series alongside Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern.

The series will also be directed by Emmy Award-winning Zachary Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer).

McCartney 3, 2, 1 will hit the platform July 16th.

Source: Deadline

