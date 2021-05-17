UPDATE on ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ UK Casting Call

Yesterday, we reported that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania had begun open casting for roles in the UK. While that much is true, we are sad to say that Marvel has not listed any public casting calls at this time.

After several Backstage users mentioned on Twitter that they could not find the film’s listing on the website, even when using the working title ‘Dust Bunny‘, I contacted Backstage to confirm whether the listing had been removed or altered. They reached back explaining that the article posted on Backstage was not an announcement for public casting, but an announcement that a casting director had been hired and casting was now underway.

However, there have been no open casting calls for Quantumania.

We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused any actors hoping to apply, and we will update if any casting calls open up to the public. Meanwhile, Disney’s Disenchanted is looking for actors, for which you can apply right here.

