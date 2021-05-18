Disneyland Capacity Allowed To Increase To 35% Due To Stellar California Recovery

The state of California continues its incredible recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. As case counts continue to drop, vaccinations continue to increase, and hospitalizations and deaths become fewer and fewer, California’s counties move, one by one, into less restrictive tiers.

This week, Orange County, the county where Disneyland resides, submitted their updated numbers and got moved into the least restrictive yellow tier (Tier 4).

This move allows for the following changes for Disneyland:

Park capacity increases from 25% to 35%

Indoor capacity remains at 25%

Indoor dining increases from 25% to 50%

It is important to note that these are capacity limitations set by the State, this does not mean that Disneyland will make these changes immediately. In fact, a number of our sources within Disney Parks have informed us that Disneyland has kept their capacity far lower than what they are allowed in their opening weeks. There is no word from Disney whether this change to tier 4 will change their self-imposed rules and restrictions.

This is great news for Disney Parks fans and incredible news for Californians and everyone else in the United States. Stick with The DisInsider as we will continue to report on the reopening of Disney’s parks.

