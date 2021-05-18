Peyton Reed Confirms Use of Stagecraft in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

It looks like another film will be making its way into The Volume!

Stagecraft tech, which was first utilized by Lucasfilm in The Mandalorian, is quickly becoming a technological staple within The Walt Disney Company. Also known as The Volume, this immersive 3D environment is a way to bring both real and fiction locations to life within a soundstage via multiple LED screens. In addition to The Mandalorian, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take advantage of the technology as will Thor: Love and Thunder, as announced last year.

However, a recent Tweet from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has confirmed the use of the tech in this film as well. Reed previously used The Volume in the second series finale of The Mandalorian, which he also directed.

The Tweet in question can be found below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man series starring Paul Rudd. Though no plot details have been disclosed, we know that Evangeline Lilly will be returning as Hope Van Dyne (Wasp) as will Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeffier as her parents. Emma Fuhrmann, who played Rudd’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame has been replaced by Kathryn Newton for this film. It is currently filming and will be released theatrically on February 17, 2023.

Welcome to The Volume.

QUANTUMANIA Prep

Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath

May 2021 pic.twitter.com/ih2c55MbWD — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 17, 2021

