Shuma-Gorath Rumored To Appear In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

According to our friends over at The Illuminerdi, the all powerful demon Shuma-Gorath could be the primary antagonist in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This news comes on the heels of industry insider Daniel RPK sharing that Marvel intends on including the character in an upcoming film (via his Patreon account) last week.

The site goes on to say that Shuma-Gorath’s appearance is directly connected to America Chavez’s role in the film too. With Chavez having the ability to travel through alternate worlds and realities, the entity will try to seek her out in the hopes of harnessing her power to take complete control of the Multiverse.

For those unfamiliar with the character, it’s an indestructible extra-dimensional creature with the power to alter reality, teleport, and even shape-shift despite its primary form being a giant eye with tentacles attached. As silly as he may look though, it has been said that it is more powerful than other demonic entities such as Dormammu and Mephisto.

While this report hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel or any other trades, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, anything is possible.

Since the title of the film was revealed at San Diego Comic Con two years ago, the rumor mill hasn’t stopped spinning. It’s been speculated that characters such as Brother Voodoo, Clea, and even Ghost Rider could appear; however, we’ll all just have to wait and see.

Set to continue the story arc that began in WandaVision (and that will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel will follow the titular sorcerer supreme as he attempts to bring order to the multiverse once and for all. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Elizabeth Olsen will all reprise their previous roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day this past December, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU as America Chavez in the film too.

Sources: The Illuminerdi, Daniel RPK

