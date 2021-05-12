Ghost Rider Rumored For ‘Doctor Strange 2’

According to our friends over at That Hashtag Show, they’re reporting that we could see Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon.

The trade is saying that the character may appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apparently, there is concept art featuring Ghost Rider and that he’ll have a small cameo.

No word on if this is true or not but they did say that his character will be more like The Hulk, appearing in various projects.

Again, no official confirmation.

Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider was introduced in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He was portrayed by Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) and had a reoccurring role in the series. It was after that, Marvel Studios ordered a spin-off series for the character that would have been on Hulu; however, that was shelved.

If you’re wondering about continuity, we got you covered. Since both Ghost Rider characters, Robbie and Johnny Blaze, both exist in that universe, Marvel Studios have already confirmed that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is separate from the MCU.

