Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 3’ Adds New Cast Members

The third film in the popular Disney Channel franchise Zombies has added new members to the cast. According to Deadline, Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Kyra Tantao (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) and newcomer Terry Hu have joined the cast of Zombies 3.

The next installment follows the monster-plagued town of Seabrook, the local high school has three separate cliques: Cheerleaders, Zombies, and Werewolves. When alien tweens arrive to bring peace, they find instead the Earth-like disharmony begins to infect them.

Cornett and Tantao will portray extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li, respectively. Hu, a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen.

They will join previously announced stars Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), with Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies.

Paul Hoen, who directed the first three films in the franchise returns to direct. Filming is planned take place between the end of May til mid-July in Toronto.

