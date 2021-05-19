Kid Cudi Joins Disney+ Sci-Fi Film ‘Crater’

Scott Mescudi or as fans know him, Kid Cudi, has joined the cast of Crater, Deadline has learned. The Disney+ film is described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of Stand By Me, set on a moon colony.

Mescudi joins a cast that includes Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Gifted’s Mckenna Grace.

After the death of his father, Russell-Bailey’s character takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. Mescudi will play Russell-Bailey’s dad.

13 Reasons Why director Kyle Patrick Alvarez boarded the project earlier this year and will direct with Disney’s live-action team overseeing.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) will produce through his 21 Laps Entertainment banner along with Dan Levine. Levy is also producing a new animated Night at the Museum movie for Disney+. He is also directing 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodi Comer.

The film was originally going to be directed by Levy when the project was originally in development at 20th Century Fox. Once the merger with Disney finalized, Levy decided to focus on producing the project, Disney has fast-tracked the project with hopes of 2022 on Disney+.

