Thora Birch Teases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Involvement

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is teetering closer to starting, and it seems the cast is coming together if Thora Birch’s recent tweet is anything to go by.

2022 will be “Mah-velous! “. pic.twitter.com/OpOFXaGUbK — Thora Birch (@1107miss) May 14, 2021

Birch played Dani in the original film, one of the leading protagonists who assists in vanquishing the newly resurrected Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who were executed in 1693 after being caught sucking the lives out of children. If Birch’s tweet is indeed a hint, then not only does it confirm that Birch is involved in Hocus Pocus 2, but it also confirms that it will be released on Disney+ in 2022 – probably October.

Her tweet managed to slip by somewhat unnoticed, just a few days before the film’s former director, Adam Shankman, teased that huge news would be coming this week for both Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2. Anne Fletcher recently replaced Shankman as director for the witchy sequel after he had to step down due to scheduling conflicts with Disenchanted. It currently remains unknown as to whether he is still involved in Hocus Pocus 2 creatively.

With teases from both Adam Shankman and Thora Birch, it’s possible that we may see a casting announcement sometime soon, possibly similar to the Disenchanted casting and production start announcement. Disney is yet to confirm any casting officially. Still, that hasn’t stopped the original Sanderson Sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy from independently confirming their involvement, which actually confirmed an earlier scoop by The Disinsider.

Hocus Pocus 2 is currently scheduled to begin filming this Summer in Salem and other areas in Massachusetts. It will be a direct sequel to the Kenny Ortega directed Halloween classic from 1993, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, and Doug Jones. While it bombed at the box office due to an odd Summer release, the film recouped its original costs through rentals and annual Halloween broadcasts, which helped it grow a cult following over the years. On October 30th 2020, much of the cast reunited in In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, a virtual charity special created to help the New York Restoration Project.

