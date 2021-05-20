‘Indiana Jones 5’ Rumored To Take Place In Space, Mads Mikkelsen’s Role Revealed

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Mads Mikkelsen attends the Women in Motion Awards Dinner, presented by Kering and the 71th Cannes Film Festival, at Place de la Castre on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

With the exception of recent casting announcements, the next installment in the Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise has pretty much been shrouded in secrecy. Thanks to our friends over at The Illuminerdi though, we may finally have some details about the film’s setting and who some of the characters might be playing.

Keep in mind that none of the following information has been officially confirmed; however, according to several sources close to the site Indiana Jones 5 will take place during the space race of the 1960s! With the last film taking place in the late 1950s, that timing makes sense.

Additionally, Mads Mikkelsen is rumored to be a Nazi scientist recruited by NASA to help them get on the moon. While that character description alone would have you think he’s the film’s primary antagonist, the site says that the film is casting for a “an evil and brutal” female antagonist that might work with Mikkelsen’s character. Scarlett Johansson also reportedly passed on the role.

More potential details were revealed about Shaunette Renee Wilson’s character too. She’s expected to play a CIA Agent “babysitting” Mikkelsen’s character while he works for NASA.

Once again, none of this info is confirmed.

Now that we know of a potential plot, all that’s missing is the MacGuffin. For those who don’t know, the MacGuffin is a specific object which drives the film’s plot. Each Indiana Jones film has one (i.e The Ark of the Covenant, the Crystal Skull, etc.)

Expected to shoot in just a few weeks, Harrison Ford will return once more to don the signature hat and whip, but for the first time in the franchise Steven Spielberg will not return as director. This is particularly surprising considering that even John Williams will return to score the film. Instead, James Mangold will helm the film.

Aside from Ford, Mikkelsen, and Wilson additional cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

The film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022.

Source: The Illuminerdi

