‘Rangers of the New Republic’ No Longer in Active Development at Lucasfilm

We know that Lucasfilm has multiple Star Wars projects in various stages of development at Disney+. The Manadalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett is currently filming, as well as the Rogue One prequel Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ashoka and The Mandalorian season three will begin production later this year.

All the projects were announced during Disney’s Investor Day last December. However, one project that was also announced has not gained any traction and has been shrouded in mystery is Rangers of the New Republic. There have been chatter amongst insiders that the project was a Mandalorian spin-off centered around Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Bill Burr’s Mayfeld, and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan. Though, that was never confirmed. Others believed it would introduce much smaller scaled characters, again never confirmed. Either way, we may not know for much longer.

In an article from Variety, discussing Dave Filoni’s new promotion at Lucasfilm, the trade managed to give a small update on the project. Per the trade: Rangers of the New Republic,” is not currently in active development. Might be a small update, it might not be an update everyone likes, but it’s an update nonetheless.

Our friend Corey Van Dyke of Kessell Run Transmissions, shared his knowledge on the project, confirming what a lot of insiders said. Personally, I trust Corey with this information, you can call him Star Wars Insider, okay bad pun, here’s his tweet:

Like we’ve said before, this was the Cara Dune/Bo-Katan series before everything went down. https://t.co/pvKXIOjMyB — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) May 21, 2021

What does he mean by “before everything went down”? We all know what he means, but I’ll brief you just in case. Back in February, Lucasfilm announced Gino Carano’s firing by calling her past social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable” in how they “denigrated people based on their cultural and religious identities.” Following her firing, a THR report broke the news that Lucasfilm had privately scrapped plans last year to announce Carano as the star of a Mandalorian spin-off series in the midst of her social media controversy (most likely Rangers of the New Republic).

While Rangers of the New Republic is not in active development, that doesn’t mean that those plans could change with different characters. Until then, we have to wait and see what the future brings.

