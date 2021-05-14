Lucasfilm Looking to Shoot Three More Projects in The UK

Lucasfilm has multiple Star Wars projects in production. As of now, they are all tied to Disney+ including The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, Rogue One prequel Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. With a third season of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic gearing up for production in the coming months, likely in California.

According to The Ronin, they are hearing a second season of Andor is in the works, but are treating it as a rumor at this moment. They have also learned three new LLCs were created for three unknown Lucasfilm productions that will film in the UK.

GHOST TRUCK 6 UK LIMITED

BLUE STOCKINGS UK LIMITED

ACE OF HEARTS UK LIMITED

Now it is currently unknown what projects these LLCs are tied too but Christopher Marc, who runs The Ronin is one the best insiders I know when it comes to production details on various projects, and below are his guesses.

Marc believes one of these projects is tied to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film. Her film is in active development with the studio and with a December 22, 2023 release date, the project will likely look to begin production as early as next spring. The major Star Wars movies under Disney have done a lot of filming in the UK and Jenkins is no stranger to the area as she shot both Wonder Woman films at Warner Bros. Studios in Watford, England.

His second guess is for Ghost Truck 6. This could possibly be tied to Ghost, a ship featured in Star Wars: Rebels and has been briefly seen in live-action projects. There are no confirmed Rebels live-action projects confirmed at this time, but the Ahsoka series is expected to bring Rebels characters like Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn into the fold. That said, Ahsoka will likely film in California like The Mandalorian.

As for Ace of Hearts, Marc believes this could be tied to the Lando series, from the mind behind Dear White People, and Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot Justin Simien. Lando is a master Sabacc player, which is a card gambling game in the Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm does other projects these could be tied to including The Acolyte will take place during The High Republic era, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project, Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project with Loki writer Michael Waldron, and Children of Blood & Bone, based on the best selling novel. For now, nothing is confirmed so we have to wait and see what the future brings.

