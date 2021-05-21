New ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Set Photos Emerge

It looks like we finally have a closer look at the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Friday, a brand new series of structures was erected in Sydney’s western suburbs. Fortunately, DailyMail was able to grab some aerial shots of the site.

You can check them out in the tweet below:

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos of New Asgard!



(via Daily Mail: https://t.co/VvQYT98ceH) pic.twitter.com/uBYOXQWLBU — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 21, 2021

As you might notice in one of the photos the words “New Asgard” can be spotted. Between that and items such as the massive norse boat, it appears that this is more than likely a recreation of the new Asgardian village located on Earth that we got a glimpse of in Avengers: Endgame.

While the highly anticipated sequel is still in production, filming is expected to conclude later this month.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released in just under a year on May 6, 2022. While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe are currently set to star in the film. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg, with Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy appearing in cameos.

Source: DailyMail

Related