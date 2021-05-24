Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Park Map And New Spider-Man Ride Details

We are mere weeks away from the opening of the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. As we get closer and closer, more details emerge about the new land. Two items just dropped about the land and its newest attraction, WEBSLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Earlier today Disney dropped the official park map for Avengers Campus, see it here:

Marvel-themed Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort

Along with the park map, we also got the full Avengers Campus brochure, with information from food to retail, you can see that here:

Finally, it was announced that WEBSLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will use a similar virtual boarding group reservation system that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is currently using. With two opportunities to snag boarding groups, the first at 7AM and the second at 12PM. You can find more details about this process right here.

