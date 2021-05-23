Disneyland Makes Huge Change To Park Hours Starting in July

Disneyland continues its phased reopening by extending their hours starting July 1st. According to Disney, the two Disneyland Resort parks will be extending their hours of operation, with Disneyland adding two more hours and Disney California Adventure adding one more hour.

Beginning on July 1st, Disneyland’s hours of operation will run for 14 hours, from 8:00AM to 10:00PM, Disney California Adventure’s hours will run for 13 hours, from 8:00AM to 9:00PM, and Downtown Disney, Disneyland’s retail and dining district, will stay open fro 8:00AM to 11:00PM.

Hours starting July 1st:

Disneyland 8:00AM-10:00PM

Disney California Adventure 8:00AM-9:00PM

Downtown Disney District 8:00AM-11:00PM

Currently, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure’s house of operation sits at 12 hours each, with both parks open from 9:00AM to 9:00PM daily. During the parks’ first weeks after reopening the hours were even shorter, operating only for 10 hours each, from 9:00AM to 7:00PM. However, it was well documented that Disneyland was letting guests into the parks before the official opening time of 9:00AM.

Extra Magic Hour continues to be paused and unavailable for guests. This is the benefit provided to Disney hotel guests that allowed park entry one hour early while staying on property. Fast Passes are also unavailable at this time. Virtual Boarding Groups are used for both Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Indiana Jones Adventure.

Guests who purchase a Park Hopper Pass can hop between parks starting at 1PM. Reservations are required for all guests. If you plan to park hop, you must still reserve a spot for your first park.

Hours will continue to be expanded as the phased reopening continues throughout the summer and into fall. Stick with The DisInsider as we track all of the important changes for the Disney Parks.

