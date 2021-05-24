Meet The Newest Heroes in The Teaser Trailer For Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’

This morning, Marvel Studios debuted the exciting teaser trailer and new poster for Eternals, the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, opening on November 5, and directed by Academy Award®–winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

Read: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Using Same VFX Teams From Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Films

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden (Cinderella) as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong) as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek (Frida) as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh (Into The Dark) as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee (Train to Busan) as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays Dane Whitman.

Related