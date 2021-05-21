‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Using Same VFX Teams From Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Films

Though, the studio and actors won’t acknowledge it, the worst kept secret in Hollywood is Tobey Maguie and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like I have stated on our exclusive Patreon podcast The DisInsider Show, and many insiders alike we have all heard different variations of how Maguire and Garfield will appear in the film. Now, thanks to some trusted friends, some new information has come out that backs all this up.

According Murphy’s Multiverse, they were able to confirm from their sources that this incarnation of Spider-Man and their post-production team will work with VFX teams that previously worked on the visual effects for both the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Marc Webb Amazing Spider-Man films. It will be interesting to see what the studio is cooking up, but all we know it the VFX for No Way Home also worked on the VFX spectacles Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mix that up with Raimi and Webb’s VFX team and we will have a crazy Spider-Man movie like never-before.

Read: New ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Set Photos Emerge

Spider-Man: No Way Home is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Charlie Cox, who will reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so our guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Related