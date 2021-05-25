More Photos From The Set Of ‘Andor’ Emerge

As the highly anticipated Disney prequel series Andor continues production overseas, over the past few weeks we’ve gotten brief glimpses of both the sets and some of the action.

Today, the Bespin Bulletin has released more new unofficial set photos via its Instagram account. You can check them out below!

So far it appears that the series, which is currently filming in Buckinghamshire in the U.K, will feature a green planet heavily. This is evidenced by all of the grass and trees prominent in the photos. Not since Endor have fans seen such a setting. While this could very well be Endor, until we see any Ewoks we can’t confirm that.

Andor is currently one of several Star Wars series in production for Disney+. Aside from the fact that the series will take place before the events of Rogue One, not much else is known about it.

As of right now Andor is slated to drop on Disney+ in July of 2022. In addition to Diego Luna, the series will also star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Rielly reprising her role as Mon Mothma.

Source: Bespin Bulletin

